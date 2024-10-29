Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 4401054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 1,189.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

