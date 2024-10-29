Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,152,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $202,550,000 after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 97.1% during the first quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $262.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $273.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

