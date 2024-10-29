Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,289 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.