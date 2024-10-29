Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,640,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after acquiring an additional 561,565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 566,015 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,660,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

