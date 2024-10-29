WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Ventum Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.97.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.