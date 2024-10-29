WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Ventum Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.97.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.36. 288,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

