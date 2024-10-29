Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.34 and last traded at $125.57. 1,477,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,906,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.