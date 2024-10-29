Verge Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $63.93 million and $2.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,218.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.25 or 0.00526525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00102005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00226712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00026791 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00071487 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

