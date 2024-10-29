Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 56.3% in October

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 365,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after buying an additional 904,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 802,973 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 736,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,129,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VGSH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.