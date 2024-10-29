Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $396.44 and last traded at $396.01, with a volume of 1423145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $393.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.