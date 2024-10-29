VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 6.8% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $22,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

