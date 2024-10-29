Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.
