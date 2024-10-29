Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

