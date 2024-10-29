Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. 504,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,800. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

