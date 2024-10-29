Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 33.4% in October

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 963,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Uxin Price Performance

UXIN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 37,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,729. Uxin has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 173.92% and a negative net margin of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $55.21 million for the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.