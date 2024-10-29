Unizen Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Unizen has a market cap of $46.20 million and $1.19 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unizen has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

