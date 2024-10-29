United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Internet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. United Internet has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.