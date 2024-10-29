United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) CFO Jefferson L. Harralson Sells 10,275 Shares

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 10,275 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $285,234.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,190.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UCB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 422,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,302. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.89. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $384.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

