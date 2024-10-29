Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,635 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE VGM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 47,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,642. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

