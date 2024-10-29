Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 18.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after buying an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $340,373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Southern Copper by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 788,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,939,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. 182,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,677. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

