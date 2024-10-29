Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.54. 1,581,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,785. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

