Tribal Group plc (TRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tribal Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tribal Group stock opened at GBX 41.46 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.53 million, a PE ratio of 4,110.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.38. Tribal Group has a 52-week low of GBX 36.88 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.96).

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tribal Group

In other news, insider Diane McIntyre sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62), for a total value of £23,520 ($30,501.88). Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.