Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

