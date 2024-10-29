Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,191 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $132.15 and a one year high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

