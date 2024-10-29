Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $724.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

