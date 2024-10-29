The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Southern by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,826. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.39. 1,635,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.