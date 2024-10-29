The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $169.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

