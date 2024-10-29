The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,986 shares of company stock worth $67,642,430. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG opened at $169.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $398.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

