Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.33% from the company’s current price.

GO has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of GO opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 76.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

