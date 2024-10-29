TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 298 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

