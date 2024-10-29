T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $227.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $139.47 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 260,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.