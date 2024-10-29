Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Update

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SYRA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 587,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. Syra Health has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Syra Health had a negative net margin of 59.22% and a negative return on equity of 201.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Syra Health will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

