SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $155.42 million and $106.68 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,422,087 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.15620351 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $101,371,777.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

