Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $197.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.