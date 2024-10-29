Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,778 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 10.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 997 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $213,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in American Express by 306.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $271.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

