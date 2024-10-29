Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $36.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $36,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after buying an additional 705,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,913,000 after buying an additional 1,890,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,341,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.81. 214,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,940. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

