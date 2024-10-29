Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $97.47 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Status has a total market capitalization of $97.47 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,278.44 or 1.00082830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005987 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00063113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02429369 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $3,289,879.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

