Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 125.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8,026.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 144,556 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1,066.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

