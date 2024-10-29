SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Cut by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GE Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,782,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,116. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

