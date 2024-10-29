S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $540.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

S&P Global stock opened at $487.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,721,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.