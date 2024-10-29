SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$25.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.17.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$25.65 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.