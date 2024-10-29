Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Acquired by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 479,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 139,265 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 85,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 243.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 545,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,593. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

