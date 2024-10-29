Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

SILA opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sila Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.