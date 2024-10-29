Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Grows By 33.0%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,038,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 780,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,386.0 days.
BIOVF stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.25.
