Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Grows By 33.0%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,038,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 780,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,386.0 days.

BIOVF stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

