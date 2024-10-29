Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Decreases By 37.3%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leafly Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LFLYW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 10,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Leafly has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Leafly
