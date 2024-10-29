Short Interest in Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Rises By 48.8%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,032,200 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 4,053,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Karoon Energy Price Performance

Shares of KRNGF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Karoon Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Get Karoon Energy alerts:

Karoon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.