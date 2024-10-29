Short Interest in Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Rises By 48.8%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,032,200 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 4,053,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Karoon Energy Price Performance
Shares of KRNGF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Karoon Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Karoon Energy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.