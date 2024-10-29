Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Grows By 50.0%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVCA. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 235,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVCA opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

