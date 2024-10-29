Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Rises By 39.8%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,081,800 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 1,488,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.9 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

