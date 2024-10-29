Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Increases By 12.4%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,662. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

