Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Drops By 13.1%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 30,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
BlackBerry Price Performance
NYSE BB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 3,997,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,993,396. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.40. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC increased their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.
View Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
