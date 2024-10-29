Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Grows By 26.7%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director John R. Belk purchased 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $48,856.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,296.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,260. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.24%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

