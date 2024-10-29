Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.8 days.
Sherritt International Stock Down 12.4 %
Shares of SHERF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
About Sherritt International
