Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.8 days.

Sherritt International Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of SHERF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

